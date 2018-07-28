Five Election Officials Dismissed; Seven Killed in Iraq

Five election officials were dismissed on charges of corruption. The officials worked in offices in Anbar, Kirkuk, and Salah ad Din, as well as overseas in Jordan and Turkey. Manual recounts of the May parliamentary election ballots continues.

At least seven were killed, and 11 were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, two dumped bodies were found.

One militiaman was killed and eight more were wounded during an attack on their convoy in Sad al-Khuzeimi.

Security personnel killed two militants and arrested 10 more during an operation near Hawija.

An airstrike near Rutba killed a militant leader and wounded three companions.

A militant was killed trying to sneak in to Shirqat.

Read more by Margaret Griffis