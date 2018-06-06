Blast Blindsides Sadr City Mosque; 45 Killed in Iraq

At least 45 people were killed and 114 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Sadr City, an ammunition cache exploded near a mosque, killing 20 people and injuring 110 more. Authorities gave conflicting stories as to the origin of the blasts. Either the cache exploded while being moved or it was the target of two bombs. The mosque is frequented by followers of Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, so either story could be true.

One person was killed and four were wounded when old munitions exploded in Sheikh Sela village in Kurdistan.

Turkey announced it had neutralized six guerrillas belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq air strikes. “Neutralized” is a euphemism for killed or captured.

An attack on a Shi’ite militia base near Samarra has reportedly left many casualties among the militia members. At least 15 suicide bombers were killed.

Three militants were killed in Riyadh.

In other news, Parliament approved a full, manual recount of the 11 million ballots cast in the parliamentary election held on May 12.

Read more by Margaret Griffis