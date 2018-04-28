Deadly Turkish Operations at Kurdistan Border; 30 Killed in Iraq

At least 30 people were killed, and one was wounded in recent violence:

Turkish authorities said that the army neutralized 28 members of the Kurdistan’ Workers Party (P.K.K.) during operations in northern Iraq. Turkey uses the term “neutralized” to mean either killed or captured. It is more likely that this group was killed than captured.

In Baghdad, a blast in the Arab Jabour district left one person with injuries.

Two militants were killed in the town of Tal al-Thalab, near Balad.

