Mosul Courts Sentence Hundreds of Militants to Death; 13 Killed in Iraq

Since January, courts in Nineveh province have sentenced 212 people to death and 150 more to life in prison on terrorism charges. It is unclear how many of the convicts have already been executed.

At least 13 were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

A woman’s body was found in Mosul.

In Khanaqin, a failed kidnapping left two people with injuries. Two policemen were wounded in an ensuing firefight.

A bomb in Hayy al-Askari left three people wounded.

Turkish airstrikes neutralized five members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in Zab. Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to mean either killed or captured. In this case, they were likely killed.

Strikes left four militants dead in the Khanouqa Mountains.

Two militants were killed by police in Tikrit.

Security forces killed a militant leader who was hiding in a tunnel near the border with Syria.

