ISIS Targets Militia Funeral; 27 Killed in Iraq

At least 27 were killed and 33 were wounded in recent violence:
Sixteen people were killed and 14 were wounded when a pair of bombs exploded at the entrance to a cemetery in Asdira, near Shirqat. A funeral being held there was for five militiamen who were killed Wednesday night during an attack on their convoy.
In Sdiera al-Suflah, near Shirqat, villagers took up arms when militants attacked a security outpost. Four civilians were killed and four were wounded. The connection between this attack and the one is Asdira is unclear.
A sticky bomb left one dead and two wounded in Khanaqin.
Gunmen killed a man in Mosul.
In Rashad, four federal policemen were wounded during an attack.
Militants wounded four policemen when they attacked an outpost in Hudeira.
A bomb in Ramadi wounded three people.
A soldier was wounded in a Tarmiya bombing.
In Khanizir, gunmen wounded a woman.
A mass grave was discovered near Ramadi, but no details were given about the victims.
In other news: Members of the Kakai minority group say they are fleeing their village, Zanqari, due to ISIS/Daesh members moving around freely there. A security vacuum formed after Peshmerga forces were pushed out in October, according to the residents.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Turkish Soldier Among 10 Killed in Iraq; 60 Found in Mass Grave – April 11th, 2018
- Anti-ISIS Operations Continue in Kirkuk; 93 Killed in Iraq – April 10th, 2018
- 40 Victims Found in Mosul Grave; 20 Killed Elsewhere in Iraq – April 9th, 2018
- ISIS Bombers Attack Political Meeting; 25 Killed in Iraq – April 8th, 2018
- Turkey Claims Airstrikes on PKK in Kurdistan; Three Killed Elsewhere in Iraq – April 7th, 2018