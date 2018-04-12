ISIS Targets Militia Funeral; 27 Killed in Iraq

At least 27 were killed and 33 were wounded in recent violence:

Sixteen people were killed and 14 were wounded when a pair of bombs exploded at the entrance to a cemetery in Asdira, near Shirqat. A funeral being held there was for five militiamen who were killed Wednesday night during an attack on their convoy.

In Sdiera al-Suflah, near Shirqat, villagers took up arms when militants attacked a security outpost. Four civilians were killed and four were wounded. The connection between this attack and the one is Asdira is unclear.

A sticky bomb left one dead and two wounded in Khanaqin.

Gunmen killed a man in Mosul.

In Rashad, four federal policemen were wounded during an attack.

Militants wounded four policemen when they attacked an outpost in Hudeira.

A bomb in Ramadi wounded three people.

A soldier was wounded in a Tarmiya bombing.

In Khanizir, gunmen wounded a woman.

A mass grave was discovered near Ramadi, but no details were given about the victims.

In other news: Members of the Kakai minority group say they are fleeing their village, Zanqari, due to ISIS/Daesh members moving around freely there. A security vacuum formed after Peshmerga forces were pushed out in October, according to the residents.

