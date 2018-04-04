Tainted Water Sickens Hundreds; 23 ISIS Members Killed in Iraq

Hundreds of people were sickened in Salah ad Din province and admitted to hospital after drinking water from the Tigris River. The patients are suffering from diarrhea and colic, and officials suspect the tainted water may have come from Mosul. The contaminated water in the Tigris flows south from Mosul where decomposed bodies, leftover from the city’s July 2017 recapture, are still littering the Tigris. Thousands were killed during the nine-month campaign, but the recovery process has been exceptionally slow due to lack of funds, the amount of rubble to pick through, and the possibility of booby-traps.

At least 23 militants were killed in four separate operations:

Eight ISIS militants were killed during an operation in Diyala province. Among them was Abu Nabil al-Iraqi, a senior leader.

An airstrike killed seven ISIS militants hiding in a tunnel in Hit.

Militiamen staged an anti-ISIS operation in Rashad where they killed five militants.

Three suicide bombers were killed during an operation in the Tharthar region.

Read more by Margaret Griffis