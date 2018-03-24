Baghdad Admits ISIS Executed Policemen; 30 Killed in Iraq

Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas based in the Sinjar area have promised to leave after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened to attack them — with or without Baghdad’s approval. The group is fighting a war with Turkey, but many of the guerrillas are based in Iraq.

At least 30 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded:

Lt. Gen. Raid Shakir Jawdat, the commander of the federal police forces, admitted that 10 kidnapped federal policemen were killed. Four days ago, the group was traveling on a highway in the Hamrin Mountains when they were ambushed.

A mass grave found near Muqdadiya has, so far, given up five bodies.

The bodies of five Turkmen militiamen were found near Hawija.

Four soldiers were killed in Nahda when a bomb exploded.

In Saidiya, gunmen shot at a car, killing a family of four, including a child.

A militiaman was killed and three were wounded during a blast in Sherwin.

A bomb at a Tarmiya market left one dead and two wounded.

Six people were wounded when three bombs exploded in Kirkuk.

