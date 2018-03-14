Mass Grave Found Near Kirkuk; 29 Killed in Iraq

The director of the Iraqi civil aviation authority, Abbas Omran, announced the official resumption of international flights into the Kurdistan region.

At least 29 people were killed, and six more were wounded in recent violence:

Six bodies were discovered at the Bakara base near Kirkuk.

A militant attack near Tal al-Zahab left two security personnel dead and three wounded.

Militants killed a civilian and a security member in Abu Saida.

Two civilians were wounded in a grenade attack in Doulab.

In Khirbet Aziz, security forces killed 10 militants.

Seven militants were killed during operations in Anbar province.

An airstrike killed two militants and wounded one more in Baghdadi.

Read more by Margaret Griffis