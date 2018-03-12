Scattered ISIS Attacks near Kirkuk; 54 Killed in Iraq

An Iraqi sentenced 13 Turkish women to death for their involvement with the Islamic State.

The Kurdistan Regional Government handed over as many as 576 detainees to Iraq.

At least 54 people were killed, and eight more were wounded in recent violence:

At least 21 militiamen were killed in various altercations in the Rashad, Hamrin Mountains, and Wadi Khanizir region.

Four militiamen were killed and three were wounded in an attack on their base in Mkesheifa.

Militants killed eight people, including a tribal chief, at a home in Qayara.

Three people were killed in an attack as they were driving in Daquq.

In Tarmiya, a blast left one dead and three injured.

A civilian was killed was killed at a checkpoint in Najatiya, where several others were killed yesterday. At least nine more deaths were reported at the checkpoint since the initial story.

A blast near the Fallujah Dam left two soldiers with injuries.

Seven militants were killed in Hawija and Rashad.

