ISIS Pockets Remain Near Kirkuk; Seven Killed in Iraq

The Iraqi Parliament approved an $88.5 billion dollar budget but slashed the amount of money the Kurdish region will receive. The cut, which reduced the amount allocated to the Kurds from 17 percent to 12.6 percent, forced Kurdish lawmakers to boycott the vote.

At least seven people were killed, and seven more were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb in Taji wounded three people.

Three militiamen were wounded during an attack in Saidiya.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded one person.

Security forces killed five ISIS militants in Abbasi, near Kirkuk. At least two more were killed in this or a separate incident.

