Militants Kill Shepherd and Steal Flock; 18 Killed in Iraq

Peshmerga reopened a highway that links Erbil with Kirkuk. However, the Iraqi government maintains checkpoints on the part of the road that is in territory currently held by Iraq.

An official in Nineveh province said that a recently discovered mass grave containing 40 Christian victims is decades old.

At least 18 people were killed or found dead, and six more were wounded in recent violence:

ISIS militants killed a shepherd near Kifri, and stole his flock of sheep. A roadside bomb wounded three Peshmerga members who arrived to investigate.

In Abu Ghraib, a bomb killed one person and wounded two more at a market.

Eight militants were killed in an airstrike on Atshana mountain.

Security forces killed four militants at Tal Safuk.

In Makhmour, three militants were killed.

A militant was killed in Saaduonia.

