Desert Graves Give up ISIS Dead; 147 Killed in Iraq

Hamid Hosseini, the Iranian secretary-general of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce, warns that an expected oil transportation route cannot be implemented currently over security concerns. The route would be used by trucks to carry oil from Kirkuk’s fields to a refinery at Kermanshah, Iran. Hosseini claimed that Iran does not have x-ray machines to scan the trucks entering Iran; however, militants still hiding along the route may be a bigger if unspoken concern.

At least 147 people were killed or found dead, and 10 more were wounded:

Three dumped bodies were found in Rabeaa.

Militants killed two militiamen in Najatia.

A bombing in Tarmiya left one civilian dead and two others wounded at a market.

In Balad Ruz, gunmen killed a shepherd and wounded his brother.

Gunmen wounded three militiamen in Jurf al-Sakr (Nasr).

One soldier was wounded in Makhmour during an incident in which two suicide bombers were shot dead.

In Kirkuk, authorities reported that three militiamen were wounded in yesterday’s suicide blast. The Turkmen Front offices were hit by a rocket.

Clashes between militiamen and militants took place in Albu Mohammed.

The bodies of 130 militants were found in mass graves, tunnels, and caves near Ramaniya.

Security forces killed three militants in the Bakr area.

Another three militants were killed in Hamraniya.

Two militants were killed in Malali.

