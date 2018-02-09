Blasts in Baghdad Suburbs; Three Killed in Iraq

Human Rights Watch accused Kurdish Asayesh forces of conducting the extrajudicial executions of dozens of Islamic State militants and then burying the victims in a mass grave. The organization wants the grave immediately examined for evidence as it was dug in flood zone.

At least three people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence or indirectly because of conflict:

In Abu Ghraib, one person was killed and three were wounded in a bombing.

A bomb in Nahrawan left one dead and two wounded.

A child died of smoke inhalation at a displaced persons camp in Dohuk.

