Mass Grave Found in Diyala Province; 25 Killed in Iraq

UNICEF is asking the world community for $17 million dollars for use in rebuilding health facilities in Iraq, particularly in Mosul. Next week, Kuwait is hosting an international conference that will focus on the reconstruction of Iraq.

Iraq has launched a military operation along an oil transport route to Iran. Participating in the operation are the army’s 9th armored division, the Interior Ministry’s Emergency Response Division, Shi’ite militias, Coalition air forces, and even Kurdish Peshmerga fighters. The Peshmerga were tasked to keep militants from fleeing into the Kurdish region. Iraq hopes to move Kirkuk oil to Iran’s Kermanshah Refinery soon.

At least 25 people were killed or found dead, and 14 were wounded:

A mass grave containing 20 bodies was found in Kifri, Diyala province.

Gunmen in Abu Saida killed a civilian.

A bomb in Madaen wounded four people.

In Tuz Khormato, a bomb wounded three service members.

Three people were wounded in a blast in Husseiniya.

In Mukhisa, an airstrike killed three militants and wounded four more.

Security forces killed a female suicide bomber in Tarmiya.

