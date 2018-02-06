Election Candidate Among Two Killed in Iraq

Two Shi’ite groups criticized the Iraqi government allowing some U.S. troops to remain in Iraq despite the defeat of the Islamic State. The Badr Organization warned that the continued presence of American servicemembers can only lead to instability. Meanwhile, Kata’ib Hezbollah reiterated earlier threats to directly attack remaining U.S. forces.

At least two people were killed, and 14 were wounded:

Gunmen in Kirkuk killed a law professor who was planning to run in May elections. Ali Yilmaz, who was a Turkmen, worked for the University of Kirkuk.

In Baghdad, a blast in the Hor Rajab neighborhood left one person dead and two wounded.

In Muqdadiya, a bomb at a sports stadium wounded four people. Gunmen wounded a militiaman.

A Latifiya blast left three people with injuries.

Two people were wounded by an explosion in Madaen.

Gunmen wounded two policemen at a border station near Mandali.

