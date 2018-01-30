Shi’ite Militia Threatens US Troops After Friendly Fire; 15 Killed in Iraq

The Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba militia is threatening to target U.S. forces after a case of “friendly fire” in Baghdadi left at least 10 security personnel dead and wounded others on Saturday.

The al-Arab newspaper is reporting that U.S. forces have offered to secure upcoming elections in the Sunni provinces of Anbar, Salah ad Din, and Nineveh.

At least 15 were killed, and six were wounded:

In Baghdad, a militiaman was killed in a blast in Basmaya. Gunmen killed a civilian in Shuhada al-Bayaa. A police conscript was wounded in a drive-by shooting elsewhere.

One person was killed and two more were wounded in a Rashidiya bombing.

A policeman died of injuries received in a friendly fire incident in Baghdadi on Saturday.

A blast killed a policeman in Hammam al-Alil. Ten militants were killed.

In Mosul, a bomb wounded a married couple.

A roadside bomb wounded a security member in Ghida.

Read more by Margaret Griffis