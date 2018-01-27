Friendly Fire, Mass Grave; 90 Killed in Iraq

KRG Health Minister Dr. Rekawt Hamarashid announced that Baghdad has delivered several trucks worth of medications.

At least 90 were killed or found dead, and 20 were wounded:

Near Riyadh, a mass grave gave up at least 75 victims, who were shot execution style.

A Coalition strike in Baghdad killed 10 Iraqi soldiers and a local official. At least 15 others were wounded.

A bomb left at a Sinjar home killed two men.

Two bodies were found in Qara Tapa.

Four people were wounded in a Rashidiya blast.

In Mashrou al-Wahda, a sticky bomb wounded a militiaman.

Read more by Margaret Griffis