The War Party Is Out of Ideological Ammunition

Tucker Carlson haters lie because they have to lie. Mark Levin, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and company get on their stages and behind their microphones and claim that he’s some vicious anti-semite, attempting to make any association with him permanently toxic and destructive to others’ reputation and standing.

As Levin said in his speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition summit this past weekend, this used to work, and they’re doing their level best now. They’re probably scaring the hell out of their own sincere supporters as well, just for the effect. But their problem is that everyone knows Tucker Carlson. He’s been on television forever. He used to be with Bill Kristol and The Weekly Standard crowd; CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, etc. He’s from a somewhat high-falutin WASPy background, with genteel-type manners. (Took him forever to quit wearing that damn bow tie.) Now, as everyone knows, he’s decided he’s going to make up for supporting Iraq War II by opposing all the next ones. But we’re supposed to believe instead that he’s turned into some sort of Aryan Nations prison gang leader? It’s like calling Donald Trump a Russian agent – or white supremacist for that matter. Donald Trump, as in the Donald Trump from TV? GTFO.

As you may know, I got the chance to meet and hang out with Tucker for a couple of days this last July, where he let me complain about the American neoconservative-led War Party for three hours on his show. Israel and their Likud Party’s role in America’s disastrous Mideast policy was obviously a major part of the discussion. I’ve been good on Israel-Palestine since at least the late 1990s, and especially after the neocons lied us into Iraq War II in 2002 and 2003 for them, as detailed in my book Enough Already, and many others. And I’ve got a chip on my shoulder about it still, quite frankly. I may have said “Israel” more times than anyone in that funny supercut of people saying it on his show that was being passed around a couple months ago. But I’m not anti-Jewish in the slightest. Anyone who cannot differentiate between Richard Perle and his gang and people who are not them, for example, are either dummies who weren’t part of the discussion in the first place or disingenuous accusers putting words in people’s mouths.

But I had dinner and talked with Tucker late into the night, and we of course discussed exactly these issues off the air as well. It’s just a damned lie that he hates Jewish people or wants anyone else to or has ever tried to convince anyone else to. You can watch his show on YouTube and X, you know. (We’ve become friends in the time since, and the same holds.) On the contrary, the War Party is so upset at Tucker because they know he is a decent and sincere person, and they know we all know that too. And they know that every time he expresses his concern about America being implicated in Israel’s horrific violence, he is then giving “license” to other decent not-too-far-to-the-right-actually people to join him in breaking with their support as well.

The Israelis and their amen corner have had a powerful narrative that all good rightwingers are Zionists until you go all the way to the avowed-fascist, anti-Semitic factions. Tucker proves every day that that is not true. So all they can do is try to lamely insist that he’s included. As anyone who actually watched Tucker’s interview with Nick Fuentes – rather than just shrieking about it – could tell you, he, again, made his own views very clear, and they were not hateful in any way. He in fact insisted it was against his Chrisitian religion to hate anyone or to identify individual people as collectively guilty for anything – which is also the same reason he opposes being made to help fund and support Israel’s slaughter of innocents in Palestine.

For anyone honestly confused, and not just trolling, I could also add this context that you may not understand: Tucker had previously denounced Nick Fuentes on his show, called him a gay, fed, COINTELPRO-type op against him and the antiwar right to make us look like racist types. But then he lost that fight pretty badly. Fuentes already had a huge audience, and in fact, there’s no real reason to believe he’s a plant at all. So Tucker had swung and missed and had to eat a bit of crow, by having him on to explain himself.

People are also mad that Tucker did not bring up all the meanest things Fuentes ever said to put his feet to the fire about them, but I read that instead as Tucker giving the younger man a bit of room to back away from some of that and come towards him, rather than pandering in any way or just performatively beating him over the head. Tucker made his views clear, and they were the same ones from before.

Tucker Carlson and the non-interventionist movement are going to win this fight because our enemies in the War Party are already all out of ammo. All they have is lies and smears. And they just do not work anymore.