Debate: No, America Should Not Export Freedom Abroad

The following is adapted from Antiwar.com editorial director Scott Horon’s statements in debate with Chinese exile Wang Dan on June 12 at Freedom Fest in Palm Springs, California

“In order to preserve freedom at home, America must make an effort to export it abroad.”

Ha. You’ve got to be kidding me.

In the last 25 years, in the name of spreading democracy and freedom, the U.S. completely destroyed Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Mali, Syria, Iraq again, Yemen and major parts of Pakistan and Ukraine, killing and getting killed upwards of four million people, displacing 40 million more and spreading terrorism and chaos in reaction all across the Middle East, Central Asia, North and Eastern Africa and now Eastern Europe as well.

You noticed, right? That the US government has shown no interest in spreading democracy to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Oman, or Egypt – because they’re Washington’s allies. And that when the people vote wrong, like in Algeria, Georgia, Ukraine, Kyrgystan, Iraq, Pakistan, Palestine or Egypt – after they overthrew America’s last puppet dictator there – the U.S. will immediately move to intervene with a coup if necessary to protect what they consider to be their interests.

Liberty and democracy, nuthin’.

Here’s what’s happened to the freedom of the American people during this time:

We got 7,000 dead soldiers, along with many tens of thousands more wounded and dead at their own hands.

We got the PATRIOT Act, domestic spying, the Department of Homeland Security, including the TSA, so-called Fusion Centers, effectively nationalizing local and state police under federal authority, and also militarized them with drones, M-4s and APCs – and added training for our local peace officers by ruthless Israeli occupation forces.

They launched a massive censorship regime: first against recruitment by the Islamic State Caliphate that they helped to create in Syria and Iraq. Then they turned it right around to censor Americans who dissented from their lies about Russiagate, Ukrainegate, the 2020 election, Covid and the Ukraine war.

The government labeled Americans who dissented against the useless, totalitarian Covid lockdowns and vaccine mandates as ‘Domestic Violent Extremists,’ as a pretext to investigate and persecute us as terrorists. They’ve done the same to conservative Catholics.

More than 250 fools have been entrapped into fake terrorism plots generated by the FBI to terrorize your family into supporting more war and more national police authority.

Real terrorists have killed innocent Americans in blowback terrorist attacks, including in Little Rock, Ft. Hood, Boston, Orlando, San Bernardino, Corpus Christi and Pensacola.

Americans have also been subject to severe economic dislocation, leading to mass homelessness and deprivation, caused by unbearable taxation and monetary inflation, which leads to massively higher prices as well as the catastrophic boom-bust economic cycles that destroy so much wealth and ruin so many lives.

With world empire comes a domestic empire that rules and regulates our lives in ways which challenge Chairman Xi’s regime’s tyranny over the people of mainland China.

But as William F. Buckley said back in the 1950s, we are supposed to have to suffer this “totalitarian bureaucracy on our shores, even with Truman at the reins of it all,” in the name of defending mankind from Soviet Communism, for us long gone. Now my opponent and the rest of the War Party demand we sacrifice what little resources, lives and liberty we have left in the name of taking on every last government on earth outside of America’s sphere of influence, invoking the Declaration of Independence all the while.

What an unbelievable joke.

And what good could possibly come from US government intervention in, for example, China’s domestic politics? Even if the US government really believed its own propaganda about just caring so much for the people over there, is it not obvious that any support the US gave the most pro-freedom groups would only serve to discredit them as foreign stooges? What self-respecting Chinese patriot would accept assistance from a foreign state to agitate against his own in the first place?

Libertarians believe, as the great Murray Rothbard taught, in universal individual human rights – locally enforced. To call any nation, even our late-great one, into the service of all humanity is to summon a demon. As John Quincy Adams warned, the US government has become the dictators of the world and the authors of the death of the liberty of the American people – that which they were actually sworn to protect.

We would be much better off following the policy of the Founders, and Ron Paul, and support peace, commerce and honest friendship with all nations, and stay out of their internal politics.

I’d like to say we should just lead by example, but we have a lot of liberty to win back before we can even be an example to anyone, much less the richeous violater of other nations’ sovereignty under the excuse that our national greatness makes us so exceptional that other levels of morality become null and void and aggressive war becomes a virtue.

And how dare any foreign national come to our country, and demand that our greatest enemy, the government, confiscate even more of our money and usurp even more power to itself to solve their problems for them? All the Chinese, Iranian and other foreign exiles trying to misuse our security forces this way need to listen well: You have no right to our lives or our wealth. Not one son, not one dime. None.

Take responsibility for your own problems and keep your hands to yourselves.

——-

Rebuttal

For more than a year and a half, the world has watched as America has backed the most criminal regime on the planet – Israel – as it has murdered more than 50,000 people, including thousands of children, and all in the name of exterminating “Amalek,” some mythological enemy of the ancient Hebrews whom God supposedly ordered them to eradicate down to the last child.

It’s a preposterous excuse to murder people and steal their property.

And it is an ethnic cleansing campaign committed with the utmost and deliberate cruelty. Under Israel’s Dayiha Doctrine, they deliberately destroy entire cities and kill entire families. They have bombed the markets, water works, electricity, sewage, hospitals, schools, universities and every last government office holding public records regarding land ownership and family registries – with the declared and explicit purpose of eradicating the Palestinians’ society, and driving the last of them out of the territory. That’s why they call it a genocide.

Israel uses AI programs to choose which people to kill for them. With the AI bot called “Daddy’s Home,” the computer waits for the human designated as a supposed “militant” to go home to his family before killing them all.

They’ve deliberately killed more journalists than have died in every other war since Vietnam combined. Israel kills journalists’ entire families too as a terrorist message to anyone else who might dare to upload video of their other atrocities.

They target rescue workers rushing to save dying children with tank fire.

They lure starving people into ambushes with promises of food and then machine gun them to death.

They deliberately target toddlers and pregnant women with sniper fire.

The Israelis shoot and kill Palestinians for quote “sport” because they are quote “bored.”

They bury people alive in the rubble of their former homes.

They officially use innocent captives as human shields. They call it the “mosquito protocol.” A senior Israeli military officer said they have a “a sub-army of Palestinian slaves,” they force to clear buildings and tunnels, including women, children and the elderly.

They gang rape and torture captives to death in their dungeons.

The United States, under the previous administration and the current one, is in direct violation of the Geneva Conventions as well as U.S. law, which forbids material support to war criminals.

They are threatening another catastrophic aggressive war against Iran right now.

We can either have America First or Israel Instead. It’s not too late to stop right now.

But America still pays Israel’s way, and provides their jets and bombs. As the Israeli military has said, they literally could not do it without us.

And so Americans will continue to be killed by terrorists seeking revenge for U.S. support for Israel’s crimes, just like September 11 and so many other attacks since then, including in Washington, D.C. and Boulder just a few weeks ago.

These are the saviors and redeemers of mankind? The greatest purveyors of violence in the world today, the U.S. government? We ought to ask them to intervene in other countries more, soon?

Show me the people in any country – not exiles – who demand the butchers of Gaza bomb and occupy and overthrow their government for them to set them free. If you can find one, I’ll still say forget it, but I might also recommend you see a doctor and check your head.

——–

Closing Statement

What might h-bomb-armed Beijing do in response to a sincere attempt by the United States to overthrow their regime?

Either definitely nothing, or a price definitely worth paying by you and me, so that they can have a wonderful democratic system just like ours, right?

Don’t you believe it. America made friends with China 50 years ago. Deng Shao Ping and the reformers turned the country away from Marxist economics soon after.

Do they have a one-party authoritarian state? Yes, but so do we, for anyone with eyes to see. And in many ways their economy, especially for small businesses, is said to be much freer than our own, with a million fewer mandates, regulations and taxes than Americans face here at home. Should they invade to set us free? Or are our problems ours, and theirs theirs?

Our interests do not always align, but there is no reason our civilization and China should be enemies, all the whining and lobbying by their exiles notwithstanding.

As Machiavelli warned,

“as for the empty promises and delusive hopes which [exiles] set before you, so extreme is their desire to return home that they naturally believe many things which are untrue, and designedly misrepresent many others; so that between their beliefs and what they say they believe, they fill you with false impressions, on which if you build, your labour is in vain, and you are led to engage in enterprises from which nothing but ruin can result.”

Mr. Dan, Now that you’re in the land of opportunity, maybe you should just get a real job and leave foreign policy to those of us who are actually from America and have a long-term interest in its future. Or maybe you should go back home and try to do your own people some good without causing harm to mine.