The Way Most Americans Feel About Foreign Wars

When I was in Congress, the least popular, least respected members were the biggest publicity seekers – the ones who were the first and quickest to run to the cameras. They were not regarded as serious legislators. Thus, I have not been a big fan of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. However, several days ago, she wrote some words on her X account which I think express the feelings and frustrations of the overwhelming majority of Americans. The following are her words:

“I’m 51 years old. I’m GenX.

“I’ve watched our country go to war in foreign lands for foreign causes on behalf of foreign interests for as long as I can remember. I was in 10th grade when Desert Storm started and my father before me was sent to Vietnam, another senseless foreign war.

“America is $37 TRILLION in debt and all of these foreign wars have cost Americans TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS of dollars that never benefited any American.

“American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits.

“I’m sick of it.

“I can easily say I support nuclear armed Israel’s right to defend themselves and also say at the same time I don’t want to fight or fund nuclear armed Israel’s wars.

“Nor any other country for that matter.

“I’m sick of funding foreign aid and foreign countries and foreign everything.

“I want to fund American interests and issues.

“I want GREAT trade deals so American businesses and people can afford goods and be successful.

“I want low inflation and low interest rates.

“I want American construction, housing, and manufacturing to BOOM.

“I want Americans to be rich and have security in their future.

“I want my children’s generation to HAVE A GREAT FUTURE!!!

“My kids are 22, 25, and 27.

“It pisses me off beyond comprehension that my children’s generation can’t afford to buy a house, can’t afford insurance, and have little hope for their future!!!

“Americans are exhausted by all of this and rightfully so.

“I can also support President Trump and his great administration on many of the great things they are doing while disagreeing on bombing Iran and getting involved in a hot war that Israel started.

“That’s not disloyalty. Critical thinking and having my own opinions is the most American thing ever.

“Because contrary to what brainwashed Democrat boomers say, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and President Trump has surrounded himself with people who once disagreed with him and even ran against him for President.

“Also the same Democrats in Congress that are all of sudden clutching their pearls about Trump bombing Iran FULLY SUPPORTED AND VOTED TO FUND Dementia ridden Biden’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and stood by Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Hypocrites is all they are and they are just desperately trying to find solid ground to oppose Trump on because so far they’ve failed at grasping anything yet.

“Now what has been done is done and Americans now fear Iranian terrorists attacks on our own soil and being dragged into another war by Netanyahu when we weren’t even thinking about any of this a week ago.

“We don’t know what the future holds and I pray for the safety of all people and an end to the constant demand for America to go to war.

“Enough is enough.”

Rep. Greene is right. We should never fight another country’s war. President Reagan said we should fight only for a “cause that is vital to our national interest.”

He also said that “our troops should be committed to combat abroad only as a last resort, when no other choice is available.”

Sen. Robert Taft, sometimes referred to as Mr. Republican in the 1940s and 50s, was so respected that he was one of only six senators featured in John F. Kennedy’s book “Profiles In Courage.”

Taft said: “No foreign policy can be justified except a policy devoted without reservation or diversion to the protection of liberty of the American people, with war only as the last resort and only to preserve that liberty.”

Both Reagan and Taft used the words “last resort.” We were not anywhere even close to that point when we bombed Iran on June 24.

We have far too many military leaders, presidents and presidential advisors who have been far too eager to go to war. They seemed to lust for the power and feeling of importance that leading this country in time of war would give them.

This eagerness for war has also been led in part, or at least aided and abetted by, members of the House and Senate who wanted to show how tough and patriotic they were.

What a great day it would be if peace could be seen as more patriotic than war.

Reprinted with author’s permission from The Knoxville Focus.

John James Duncan Jr. is an American politician who served as the U.S. representative for Tennessee’s 2nd congressional district from 1988 to 2019. A lawyer, former judge, and former long serving member of the Army National Guard, he is a member of the Republican Party.