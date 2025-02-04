Russia, Iran, and the Caucasian Chalk Circle

Reprinted from the American Committee for US-Russia Accord.

It was only a few weeks ago that Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met to ink the historic Russo-Iranian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The pact itself was a milestone, so much so that commentators around the world are still widely discussing its implications. Perhaps one of the most striking elements of the treaty is the major focus on Eurasia. Although Western analysts tend to focus on Russo-Iranian cooperation in the Middle East, the treaty indicates that Eurasia is of even more immediate geopolitical significance to both Moscow and Tehran. To historians and long-time observers of Iran and Russia, this is hardly a surprise. The Eurasian region – that is, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian Sea – forms an integral part of the common Russo-Iranian neighborhood.

For the security of both countries, the Caucasus region in particular is especially critical. Defined by its protective mountainous geography and central location between the Black and Caspian seas, the area has long played a major role in the security architecture of both Russia and Iran. This major geostrategic significance has certainly not been lost on the current Russian leadership, and President Putin in particular. From the defeat of Islamist terrorists in Chechnya to the success of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the Caucasus has always held an especially important place in Moscow’s geopolitical outlook. Sochi in particular has served as a standard for Russian revival following the freefall of the Yeltsin years. The region is no less significant to Iran and has always served as a critical security and commercial link for successive Iranian leaders, dating back to the age of Cyrus the Great and his Achaemenid Empire. In this regard, President Pezeshkian’s native Iranian Azerbaijan played a particularly vital role in facilitating Iran’s historic connections with the Caucasus, linking the area to the great trade routes of the Persian Gulf, the Indian Ocean, and the Silk Road.

Thus, it is hardly a surprise that the Caucasus continues to be a major strategic priority for both Moscow and Tehran. For the Kremlin, its importance is second only to Ukraine and has been amplified at a time when Western political leaders have called for a “strategic defeat” of Russia. Especially important for both Tehran and Moscow are the three independent former Soviet republics of the South Caucasus, or Transcaucasia – Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. These countries have been of particular interest to war hawks, neoconservative intellectuals, and big energy interests in Washington and London for decades. All of these groups hold an especially strong desire to realize a Trans-Caspian gas pipeline. The aim is to use the Caucasus as a bridgehead to access the energy riches of post-Soviet Central Asia, as a means of “containing” Russia, Iran, and ultimately, China. Israel – and especially the hard-right of the Israeli political elite – has likewise long held interests in the region, with an eye toward using post-Soviet Azerbaijan as an instrument against Iran’s territorial integrity. Baku regularly receives generous military aid from Tel Aviv in exchange for sending oil to Israel, all while keeping conspicuously mum on the atrocities against Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Azerbaijan’s closest ally, Turkey, is another major player interested in weakening Russian and Iranian influence in Caucasia. In fact, NATO has delegated to Ankara the task of projecting Western influence into the region, given that Turkey is the one alliance member in closest proximity to the Caucasus. Ankara pursues this task alongside its own interests, which nevertheless correspond with those of NATO.

From Tbilisi to Yerevan

In the current geopolitical configuration, the one country in the Caucasus that is quickly emerging as the most reliable for both Moscow and Tehran is, perhaps surprisingly, Georgia. Once upon a time, Georgia, under its erstwhile president Mikheil “Misha” Saakashvili, was the darling of the American neoconservative movement. This love affair reached its peak in 2008, when the Bush administration encouraged the bungling Misha into a failed crusade against the breakaway region of South Ossetia. In the end, Saakashvili was handed a resounding defeat, first by Russia in the 2008 war, and then by the Georgian people in 2012, with the ascendancy of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream party. Although Tbilisi today still officially voices aspirations for NATO and the EU, it has de facto diversified its foreign policy, maximizing Georgian independence by opening up the country to greater cooperation with Russia, Iran, and, most significantly, China. An attempted Western-backed “Maidan” in Tbilisi ended in failure in 2024 and only brought Georgia closer to Moscow and Tehran. Nevertheless, full reconciliation between Tbilisi and Moscow has yet to be achieved, and Georgia’s conflicts with the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia remain unresolved.

Moscow and Tehran face much greater challenges in their relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan. A member of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenia once served as the unquestioned bedrock of the geopolitical security architecture for both Russia and Iran in the Caucasus. However, since his arrival in office, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has actively worked to undermine this historical position. Pashinyan came to power in what was effectively an NGO-instigated “color revolution” in 2018, just as the incumbent Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan began implementing a plan of military modernization. Although Pashinyan and his team insisted that their “revolution” had “no geopolitical context,” they have actively worked to undermine Armenia’s national security architecture ever since.

Initially, the supposed “populist” Armenian PM took the rhetorical position of a hardline Armenian nationalist on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), a stance that later proved to be less than sincere. His talking points served to endanger the Karabakh Armenians by provoking the 2020 war with Ilham Aliyev’s Azerbaijan. At the same time, Pashinyan dismissed some of Armenia’s best military commanders and willfully ignored all warnings of an impending war from his own military, as well as from Russia and the CSTO. Pashinyan poorly managed the war itself, while Azerbaijan gained the upper hand, with extensive support from Turkey and NATO. Had it not been for major Russian diplomatic pressure, Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh would have fallen completely to Azerbaijan already in November 2020. However, as subsequent events have clearly shown, losing Nagorno-Karabakh was Pashinyan’s intention all along.

The resulting November statement of 2020 effectively “froze” the Karabakh conflict along new lines that were severely disadvantageous not only for Armenia, but also for Russia and Iran. Russian peacekeepers, together with the Karabakh Armenian self-defense forces, were left in control of a dramatically weakened, amoeba-like Nagorno-Karabakh. Lost to Azerbaijani control was the historic city of Shushi as well as the Hadrut district and a broad overland link to Armenia via the districts of Kelbajar and Lachin, leaving a single road – the Lachin corridor – as Nagorno-Karabakh’s sole lifeline to Yerevan. Districts that Karabakh Armenian forces had controlled along the Iranian-Azerbaijani border were also lost, and Baku wasted no time in providing Israel access to these strategic areas overlooking Iran’s northern provinces. On the eve of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, Russia sought to dissuade Aliyev from provoking further clashes. However, no Russian concessions could stop Aliyev from his determined effort to undermine the tenuous peace.

For his part, the pro-Western Pashinyan was already eyeing the possibilities of using the new geopolitical outcomes of 2020 to push Russia and Iran out of the region. Almost too conveniently, Aliyev provided Pashinyan with the perfect excuse to fully “break” from the Russian embrace. In September 2022, Azerbaijan launched an all-out attack on Armenia proper. Given Russia’s focus on Ukraine, the response from Moscow and the CSTO could only be of a limited nature, but Pashinyan, being Pashinyan, took full advantage of these circumstances to blame Russia and the CSTO for “abandoning” Armenia. Only one month later, the Armenian PM, with no consultation from Armenian voters or the Armenian public, moved to promptly recognize the entirety of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan in the Prague statement of October 2022. Pashinyan’s unprecedented act of national betrayal enabled Aliyev’s subsequent blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, culminating in Baku’s full ethnic cleansing of the Karabakh Armenian population in September 2023. Conveniently for the Armenian PM, it also resulted in Baku’s arrest of major Karabakh Armenian political figures, including Pashinyan rival Ruben Vardanyan.

Since that time, Pashinyan has openly declared his intention to move Armenia toward the US and the EU. However, much like Saakashvili at the end of his tenure in Georgia, the Armenian PM has faced a series of opposition protests, including a recent movement led by an Archbishop of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Although Armenia has yet to reach its “Ivanishvili moment,” Pashinyan’s popularity has plummeted, and the vast majority of Armenians remain sympathetic to Russia and Iran. Thus, Pashinyan’s plot to pivot to the West has only further eroded his standing in Armenian society as social discontent continues to grow. Most recently, the Armenian PM’s controversial remarks calling into question the 1915 Armenian Genocide have prompted strong rebukes and condemnations, both in Armenia and in the Armenian Diaspora.

Militarism, Chauvinism, Instability

In the larger regional view, the progressive weakening of Armenia under Pashinyan has led to a relative strengthening of the positions of NATO, Turkey, and Israel at Russian and Iranian expense. Moreover, Aliyev’s ability to achieve successive “victories” by military aggression without any consequence makes the prospect of any lasting peace between the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan much more distant. Virtually nobody in Armenia, aside from Pashinyan and his government, perceives Azerbaijan’s hostile takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh and its subsequent ethnic cleansing as a legitimate form of “conflict resolution.” As far as the Azerbaijani government is concerned, the use of military force has been legitimized and is now perceived by Baku as preferable to dialogue and diplomacy. Thus, rather than promoting peace in the Caucasus, the recent “victories” of Azerbaijan have only emboldened Baku to press its advantage, by laying claim to the strategic southern Armenian province of Syunik. Even more ambitiously, official Baku has also laid claim to the entire Armenian Republic itself as “Western Azerbaijan.” The claims do not stop with Armenia. Historical Iranian Azerbaijan is claimed by Baku as “Southern Azerbaijan,” with not-so-subtle encouragement from Israel.

To long-time observers of the Caucasus, the ambitiously aggressive agenda of Aliyev is a hardly a surprise. Enabled by a good dose of “caviar diplomacy” and Western “expert neutrality,” Aliyev’s regime has long promoted national hatred to the level of a state ideology. From a young age, schoolchildren in Azerbaijan are taught to hate the “Armenian enemy,” while the books of Azeri authors calling for dialogue with their Armenian neighbors are burned in Baku. In the exclave of Nakhichevan, the khachkars (stone crosses) of the medieval Armenian cemetery at Djulfa (Jugha), which had stood for centuries untouched, were turned to dust in a matter of years by the sledgehammers of Aliyev’s army. The scene was caught on camera by eyewitnesses in Iran and was described as a “crime” by Mikhail Piotrovsky, the director of the Hermitage in St. Petersburg. The seeming ease with which Aliyev’s government destroyed Djulfa’s centuries-old cemetery raises serious concern about the fate of historical monuments in now-Azerbaijani-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh. More ominously, it also calls to mind the words of Heinrich Heine, which in this case, one might paraphrase as “where they destroy monuments, they will also ultimately destroy people.”

The destabilizing force of such state-backed chauvinism is matched only by Aliyev’s newfound hubris in his relations with Russia and Iran, as his attitude on the Caspian plane incident recently demonstrated. The proposal to run the Russo-Iranian north-south pipeline through Azerbaijan therefore runs the risk of further empowering, rather than subduing, Baku. This risk will make alternative routes of north-south connectivity, such as through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, much more attractive to Moscow and Tehran.

Preventing a “Second Syria” in the Caucasus

The ethnic cleansing of the Karabakh Armenians – historically one of the most pro-Russian populations in the Caucasus – was predictably met with a muted response in the West. Privately, however, neoconservatives in Washington were giddy with delight. The visible weakening of Armenia and the strengthening of Azerbaijan via Turkey, NATO, and Israel prompted strong protests from Tehran. Iranian leaders expressed particular concern that Russia was being too cautious and too restrained in its policy toward the region. Yet, despite Russia’s reserved official reaction, the concern was also palpable in Moscow. Indeed, as Putin himself likely knows, the historical weakening of Armenia had in the past played a crucial role in the demise of Russia’s spiritual and political predecessor, the Byzantine Empire. Tehran’s vocal concerns thus served to bring Russia and Iran even closer together and reflected the degree to which Pashinyan had undermined the region’s long-standing security architecture. Earlier, when the more reliable Serzh Sargsyan was in office in Yerevan, neither Moscow nor Tehran felt compelled to get so directly involved in Transcaucasian affairs.

The recent fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, orchestrated jointly by Ankara, Tel Aviv, and Washington, has further underscored the need for coordination between Moscow and Tehran to prevent a similar scenario in the Caucasus. At the center of such a potential scenario is Armenia’s southern Syunik province, known in Baku and Ankara as the “Zangezur corridor.” This highly strategic province is the only overland link between Iran and the EAEU and, if seized by Baku and Ankara, would provide NATO with direct access to the Caspian Sea, a point not lost on Tehran. This critical link is now threatened both by Pashinyan’s pro-EU overtures and Aliyev’s threats of military aggression. Ironically, both Baku and Yerevan are strikingly aligned in their apparent desire to cut off Iran from Russia, a dynamic that is compounded by the fact that both states have aligned themselves with anti-Russian and anti-Iranian interests. However, if Aliyev and Pashinyan are hoping for passive acceptance by Moscow and Tehran of “new regional realities,” then they are making a very serious miscalculation. As Article 12 of the Russo-Iranian partnership pact underscores, Russia and Iran will never tolerate a “second Syria” in the Caucasus.

Pietro A. Shakarian, PhD is a historian of Russia and the Soviet Union and a postdoctoral fellow at the Centre for Historical Research at the National Research University–Higher School of Economics in St. Petersburg, Russia.