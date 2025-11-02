Trump’s Yokosuka Spectacle: The Pageantry of Power and Japan’s Hidden PFAS Crisis

When President Donald Trump strode onto the flight deck of the USS George Washington at Yokosuka, Japan, it looked like a campaign scene, perhaps choreographed for his unconstitutional 3rd term bid. The imperial president, flanked by sailors and television cameras, praised the might of the U.S. armed forces and declared that “America is respected again.” Beside him, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke of “a new golden age” in the U.S.–Japan alliance, promising that Japan would take on a more “proactive” military posture to safeguard regional “stability.” Beneath the speeches and the steel hull, the waters of Tokyo Bay told another story – one of secrecy, ongoing contamination, and official denial.

The Mayor Who Could No Longer Trust His Ally

Just blocks from where Trump’s entourage gathered, Yokosuka Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji has spent three years confronting the consequences of American power. In 2022, the U.S. Navy quietly released data showing Per fluoro octanoic acid (PFOA) at 12,900 ppt and Per fluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) at 8,592 ppt (parts per trillion) in industrial wastewater discharged from Fleet Activities Yokosuka. These concentrations are several hundred times Japan’s provisional guideline of 50 ppt for combined concentration PFOS + PFOA draining into surface water.

The results are highly significant because both PFAS compounds bioaccumulate in the food chain. Single digit concentrations of these compounds in parts per trillion can begin the process of bioaccumulation in all marine species. The chemicals especially PFOS, can multiply by a factor of several thousand, meaning fish can be expected to have concentrations in the many thousands of parts per trillion.

The Japanese government advises water service providers to keep the combined total of PFOS and PFOA under 50 ppt in drinking water. The government has also set an advisory for surface water at 50 ppt. Meanwhile, the U.S. EPA has announced its intention to regulate PFOS and PFOA in drinking water at 4 ppt. by 2031. The U.S. does not regulate levels of PFAS in surface waters.

Chronic Releases

High concentrations of PFOS and PFOA were detected in base drains discharging into Tokyo Bay. The discovery erased any illusion that the contamination was minor or episodic. The PFAS narrative from the U.S. Forces Japan and the Japanese government has always centered around the notion that PFAS escaped from bases through pesky, yet relatively infrequent “leaks” and that U.S. forces are doing an excellent job in controlling new leaks. “I can’t help but feel anger,” Kamiji said, in response to the dangerous levels at the time. “I can no longer trust the U.S. military.” His statement captured a shift – from polite diplomacy to open disbelief that a supposed ally could foul the city’s waters with chemicals the world’s regulators are vigorously confronting.

The revelation shocked Japan’s environmental community and jolted city residents who rely on Tokyo Bay for food and recreation. Kamiji’s response was unusually blunt for a U.S. military host-city mayor.