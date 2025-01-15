Joe Biden’s Legacy: Waging Proxy Wars, Spreading Terrorism and Killing Diplomacy

As the sun sets on Joe Biden’s presidency, the Commander-in-Chief and his top staffers are using their final moments in power to convince the American people that we live in a safer and more stable world.

“The United States is winning the worldwide competition compared to four years ago,” Biden declared Monday. “America is stronger. Our alliances are stronger, our adversaries and competitors are weaker.”

The claims that America is winning and strong are as laughable as when the mainstream media repeatedly attempted to convince the American people that Biden is as “sharp as a tack.”

Americans have witnessed Joe Biden’s physical and cognitive decline over the past four years, which perfectly personifies the American empire. Rather than becoming stronger, the treasury and arms depots were exhausted for the benefit of Ukraine and Israel. America is bankrupt; economic prosperity is increasingly elusive for the average citizen and enjoyed only by an exclusive class with access to government power.

Russia

Of course, it’s likely that Biden’s legacy will ultimately be a discussion about the war in Ukraine.

When Biden first shuffled into the Oval Office, it was not predetermined that Russian President Vladimir Putin would order the invasion of Ukraine.

Sure, Biden took office at a low point in the US-Russian relationship. The American media spent over four years poisoning the discourse about Moscow with the false saga of Russiagate.

Then-President Donald Trump failed to make good on his campaign pledge in 2016 to improve Washington’s ties with Moscow. When Biden entered the White House in 2021, it followed four years of Trump sanctioning Russia, expelling Russian diplomats from the US, destroying arms control agreements, expanding NATO, and arming Ukraine.

Still, Biden and his staff had ample time to address these issues. One of Biden’s first acts as president was to extend the New Start Treaty with Russia, an agreement that capped the countries’ nuclear weapons programs.

Despite Russian overtures eyeing further cooperation on arms control, Biden refused to resurrect the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies pact that Washington abandoned during Trump’s first term.

Then, the Biden administration began treating Ukraine as a member of NATO. In response, near the end of 2021, Moscow sent Washington a proposal to avert a war in Ukraine. Kiev’s membership in NATO, as the Kremlin explained, was a redline that threatened Moscow’s core security concerns. It was clear the Kremlin would go to war to prevent Ukraine’s ascension into the American-led military bloc.

Rather than consider the Russian proposal and sit with Moscow for talks, the Biden administration never seriously considered the diplomatic route.

Senior Biden administration official Derek Chollet explained after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “We made clear to the Russians that we were willing to talk to them on issues that we thought were genuine concerns they have that were legitimate in some way, I mean arms control type things of that nature,” he said. Chollet added that the White House assessed “this was not about” Ukraine membership in NATO.

Time has proven that notion false as, over two years into the war, Putin’s demands remain mostly unchanged; Moscow is calling for Ukrainian neutrality and recognition of annexed territory.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there was nearly an agreement brokered in Turkey just a month into the conflict. When Kiev nearly accepted that deal, then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dispatched to Ukraine to talk President Zelensky out of signing the pact.

Months later, The Washington Post revealed a crucial truth about the Ukraine War. While Biden and his team claimed that the war was about Ukrainian sovereignty and defending innocent lives, the truth is that the White House chose to fight a proxy war in Ukraine rather than negotiate because they thought the conflict would leave Russia weakened.

Over the past two and a half years, Biden has spent nearly $200 billion on weapons and cash for the Kiev regime. Rather than securing Ukrainian sovereignty and democracy, the war has cost Ukraine four new regions annexed by Moscow.

Additionally, Zelensky has effectively killed democracy in Ukraine. The press has been nationalized, religious freedoms have been abolished, and elections have been canceled.

Israel

Biden’s second proxy war is in the Middle East. Since October 7, 2023, the White House has provided Tel Aviv with $22 billion in military aid.

Israel has used that money and those weapons to unleash hell across the region, mostly targeting the Palestinians and their supporters.

Gaza is utterly destroyed, with the dead numbering at least in the tens of thousands. It appears that Southern Lebanon is beginning to look like Gaza, with Israel destroying village after village in an apparent attempt to prevent the Lebanese people from ever returning to their homes.

In Syria, Bashar al-Assad was overthrown by an American, Turkish, and Ukrainian-backed bloc of jihadists. Now, Abu Mohammad al-Jualni, an Al Qaeda veteran of the Iraq War, rules Damascus. His new government is made up of members of his militia, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a designated Foreign Terrorist organization by the US State Department.

Tel Aviv has exploited the downfall of Assad to seize a huge swath of southern Syria and drop hundreds of bombs on military sites across the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also unleashed the Israeli air force on Yemen, often bombing civilian targets, including ports and other vital infrastructure. The Yemen Data Project reported in December that Israeli strikes in Yemen killed 15 civilians and only targeted non-military sites.

With the Middle East on fire and a war with Iran looming, Israel’s acceleration of its march towards annexing the West Bank has gone largely unnoticed in the Western press. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, thousands thrown in prisons, and entire families were displaced when their homes were destroyed. At the same time Palestinians are being removed from the West Bank, Tel Aviv is announcing many new Jewish-only settlements will be established in the occupied territories.

Haiti

All too often, Biden’s proxy war in Haiti has been completely forgotten.

As Biden came into office, Haitians began arriving at the American southern border. In September 2021, US border security forces were photographed on horseback, appearing to whip Haitians trying to cross from Mexico.

The images were deeply embarrassing to Biden, who cast Trump as a dictator in part because of his harsh immigration policies.

The White House determined that the best way to prevent more Haitians from arriving at the US border was to organize an invasion of Port-au-Prince by a third nation with the approval of the UN Security Council.

For years, Washington tried and failed to persuade Ottawa and other allies to agree to send their troops to the Caribbean nation. In 2023, the Biden administration was finally able to bribe Kenya into sending its troops to Haiti in exchange for increased defense cooperation, military aid, and Nairobi becoming a Major Non-NATO Ally.

The plan to deploy Kenyan troops to Haiti imploded before it even started. When the American-installed leader in Port-au-Prince, Ariel Henry, traveled to Nairobi to sign the agreement to deploy the Kenyan troops to Haiti, gangs and paramilitaries rose up in Port-au-Prince, preventing Henry from returning and forcing his resignation.

Washington then created a new government for the Haitian people, but even with the support of Kenyan soldiers, who finally arrived in 2024, the situation has continued to deteriorate in Port-au-Prince. Murders in Haiti increased by 20% last year to over 5,600.

Why?

While it may seem odd to name Ukraine and Israel as proxies of the US, after all, the Biden administration has struggled to control Kiev and Tel Aviv. However, the outgoing administration seemed to develop policies around the very simple idea that weakening American enemies and strengthening our allies are the only end goals.

If Israel conducts a genocide in Gaza, that is fine because it strengthens Israel to crush any potential resistance ever emerging from the besieged Gaza Strip. There are no concerns that the daily pictures of dead Palestinian children will cause a violent flourishing of anti-American sentiments, inspiring terror attacks against US troops and civilians.

If Assad is overthrown in Syria, that is good because now Damascus cannot stand up to Tel Aviv and support Hezbollah. Never mind that the man who founded Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria now rules the country.

If Russia squanders its blood and treasure in Ukraine, that is a victory even if Ukrainian lives are being fed to the meatgrinder at a decidedly more furious pace.

Today, Biden will claim victory because Russia has not achieved all its war objectives in Ukraine, and Iran can no longer ship weapons to Southern Lebanon via Syria.

Nevertheless, history will remember the Joe Biden administration for creating wars when acceptable peace was on the table and the hundreds of thousands of corpses those conflicts produced.

Kyle Anzalone is the opinion editor of Antiwar.com and news editor of the Libertarian Institute. He hosts The Kyle Anzalone Show and is co-host of Conflicts of Interest with Connor Freeman.