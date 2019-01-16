I’m writing this brief note for two reasons: 1) my apologies for my long absence. Yes, cancer gets you a doctor’s note, but still…and 2) please support our winter fundraising drive. We have terrific matching funds, so your donation will be doubled.
This whole illness is painful and inconvenient – but good will triumph in the end. I’m fighting it – and I intend to win.
And recent events have have confirmed what I’ve been writing for over a year. I am literally bursting to resume the story.
Unfortunately, my recent radiation treatments make that impossible for the moment, but I am improving every day.
If you support me and my writing, please make your tax deductible donation to Antiwar.com. Without your active support I don’t think I’d still be alive.
I miss my readers and my work: please help me get back to both.
Sincerely,
Justin Raimondo
Make your tax-deductible donation today.
