‘Russiagate’ and the Anchorage Meeting

Reprinted from the American Committee for US-Russia Accord with permission.

Most commentators are reporting accurately that President Trump abandoned his previous demand that a cease-fire in Ukraine precede negotiations. He clearly did despite his earlier comments – not the first time he has changed his mind. I believe he did so because he was honestly convinced that Putin’s argument made sense. That is, if there is to be a peaceful settlement, it must be worked out beforehand.

Just a little history will explain this.

There was an agreement for a cease fire in Ukraine before Russia annexed the Donbas. It was part of an agreement that those provinces would remain in Ukraine provided Ukraine pledged neutrality and amended its constitution to establish a federal system (like the U.S. has) and guarantee Russian speakers language rights. Ukraine did none of those things, routinely violated the cease fire, and used it to rearm.

So, one might ask, then why didn’t Trump avoid the war by giving Putin the assurances he required during his first term? Answer: the effect of the “Russiagate,” hoax charging that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to elect Trump. That meant that any attempt to make a deal with Russia would have been condemned in the U.S. by those claiming falsely that Russia had embarrassing evidence about him and thus he was subject to blackmail.

In Trump’s rambling comments he referred with particular emotion the effect of the “criminal” Russiagate hoax, implicitly confirming that this prevented him giving Putin the assurances required during his first term. When Putin commented that he believed Trump he, in effect, communicated that he agreed with Trump on this point.

I believe that if there had not been the “Russiagate” hoax and Neocon advisers like John Bolton, Trump might well have done more to repair U.S.-Russian relations during his first term rather than acting in a manner that further exacerbated the relationship.

Jack F. Matlock, Jr. is a career diplomat who served as U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1987-1991. Prior to that he was Senior Director for European and Soviet Affairs on President Reagan’s National Security Council staff and was U.S. Ambassador to Czechoslovakia from 1981-1983.