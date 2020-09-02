Is China an Economic Threat?

It seems that more and more Americans, pro-Trump or not, are concluding that
trade with China is a threat to the United States. The objections are typically
one of three: (1) freer trade with China after it was admitted to the World
Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001 has cost U.S. manufacturing jobs; (2) the Chinese
have thrived by stealing our intellectual property (IP) and that has made Americans
worse off; and (3) the Chinese will use some of their progress in cybertechnology
to engage in surveillance of Americans.
Each of these objections contains a kernel of truth. But the objections together
are not nearly enough to offset the huge gains that Americans reap from freer
trade with China.
Read the rest of the article at the Hoover
Institution website.
Author: David R. Henderson
David R. Henderson is a research fellow with the Hoover Institution and an emeritus professor of economics in the Graduate School of Business and Public Policy at the Naval Postgraduate School. He is author of The Joy of Freedom: An Economist’s Odyssey and co-author, with Charles L. Hooper, of Making Great Decisions in Business and Life(Chicago Park Press). His latest book is The Concise Encyclopedia of Economics (Liberty Fund, 2008). He has appeared on The O’Reilly Factor, the Jim Lehrer Newshour, CNN, MSNBC, RT, Fox Business Channel, and C-SPAN. He has had over 100 articles published in Fortune, the Wall Street Journal, Red Herring, Barron’s, National Review, Reason, the Los Angeles Times, USA Today, The Hill, and the Christian Science Monitor. He has also testified before the House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Armed Services Committee, and the Senate Committee on Labor and Human Resources. He blogs at http://econlog.econlib.org
