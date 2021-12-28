The British Want America To Go to War and Used The Beatles as Ammo

Almost every US ally claims to be a friend because of America’s military. It’s really not shared values or even interests. Other nations like being defended by a superpower, so they need not spend much on their militaries.

The result is that America has a couple score spoiled, entitled, and obnoxious "allies" who under-invest in their militaries, whine if the US looks anywhere else, demand constant "reassurance" that Washington will forever protect them even if they do nothing for themselves, and insist that it is in America’s interest to create a permanent defense dole for the indolent, disinterested, irresponsible, and greedy among them – which of course is most of them.

The Europeans tend to be the worst. Which ensures endless scheming to retain Uncle Sam as their consigliere, responsible for their defense. Such has been the approach of the United Kingdom, which is determine to drag Washington into defending Ukraine even though London made clear that it would not put its own troops at risk.

Ben Wallace, the Secretary of State for Defense appears to be most enthused with the US as global policeman, but Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the more accomplished schemer. Reported The Times of London: "The Foreign Office hired a tribute act to the Fab Four called the Cheatles in an effort to woo Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, and stiffen the resolve of Britain’s partners against aggression from Moscow at the G7 summit of foreign ministers in Liverpool this weekend. Truss and Blinken discovered a shared love of Lennon and McCartney when they dined together at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow last month. Truss would like America to take as tough a line as possible to deter Putin from ordering more than 90,000 troops into Ukraine."

At least Truss didn’t try to use the Beatles’ music to sell war with Russia. The Fab Four never went over the top with politics. However, the song Imagine did have the lines: "Imagine there’s no countries; It isn’t hard to do; Nothing to kill or die for; and no religion, too; Imagine all the people: Living life in peace." Sounds essentially anti-war, though it remains pretty ethereal.

Another major hit was American Woman by the Guess Who. Group members disagreed over its political nature, with Randy Bachman claiming that it targeted the draft and Vietnam war. Only one line explicitly mentions the military ("I don’t need your war machines"), but many people perceived it to be critical of the US, with "American woman" representing the country.

Much more direct was Edwin Starr’s intense, punchy, energetic War. It was a number one hit and left no one doubting its meaning:

The following year Starr released Stop the War Now. It lacked War’s musical power, but also was clear in its meaning.

There have been numerous other antiwar songs over the years. One of the most modern and appropriate yet obscure came from the Rolling Stones in 2005. Although not one of the singles released from its album, Sweet Neo Con was a brutal take down of the George W. Bush administration. Mick Jagger said the song was not limited to Bush, but more broadly applied to America’s war-happy Neoconservatives who had caused such materiel destruction and human suffering. No surprise, members of Washington’s right-wing War Party were less than pleased at the criticism.

It might not be the most inspiring music, but the lyrics' meaning are unambiguous:

You call yourself a Christian

I think that you’re a hypocrite

You say you are a patriot

I think that you’re a crock of shit

And listen now, the gasoline

I drink it every day

But it’s getting very pricey

And who is going to pay

How come you’re so wrong

My sweet neo con…. Yeah

It’s liberty for all

‘Cause democracy’s our style

Unless you are against us

Then it’s prison without trial

But one thing that is certain

Life is good at Haliburton

If you’re really so astute

You should invest at Brown & Root…. Yeah

How come you’re so wrong

My sweet neo con

If you turn out right

I’ll eat my hat tonight

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah….

It’s getting very scary

Yes, I’m frightened out of my wits

There’s bombers in my bedroom

Yeah and it’s giving me the shits

We must have lots more bases

To protect us from our foes

Who needs these foolish friendships

We’re going it alone

How come you’re so wrong

My sweet neo con

Where’s the money gone

In the Pentagon

Yeah ha ha ha

Yeah, well, well

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah…

Neo con

Perhaps antiwar activists need an album. Include some classics. Add some covers of strong, but more obscure songs. Conclude with some new works, targeting the latest atrocities – aiding Saudi Arabia in Yemen, contemplating war with nuclear powers China and Russia, issuing new threats atop past threats to bomb Iran, starving Afghans after two decades of war, and more. That album could be handed out at the next NATO meeting, G-7 summit, European Union conclave, and any other gathering at which use of the American military might be discussed.

Every Christmas public officials ritualistically intone "peace on earth and goodwill to all men," but do nothing to achieve that state. Peace activists should do a better job of putting music to work against the perpetual war lobby.

If there is any question where to start, try War. It's opening lines capture the issue perfectly:

War, huh, yeah

What is it good for?

Absolutely nothing.

Doug Bandow is a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute. A former Special Assistant to President Ronald Reagan, he is author of Foreign Follies: America’s New Global Empire.