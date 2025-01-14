Fiscal Redemption Requires a Republic, Not an Empire

There is not a snowball’s chance in the hot place of containing America’s public debt disaster unless the Empire is brought home and the national security budget is slashed by $500 billion per year. The merits aside, all the other big slices of the budget led by Social Security and Medicare are surrounded by nearly impenetrable political moats.

Fortunately, the $500 billion savings from the national security budget is not only doable but fully warranted on the merits. The fact is, our present bloated Empire-serving Warfare State is not remotely necessary for homeland security and the proper foreign policy of a peaceful Republic.

In this context, let’s start with the sheer bloated size of the national security budget for the current year (FY 2025). Including a 22% pro rata share of debt service payments, the comprehensive national security budget amounts to just under $1.6 trillion.

Comprehensive National Security Budget, FY 2025

National defense function: $927 billion.

International operations and aid: $66 billion.

Veterans support: $370 billion.

21.7% of net interest: $210 billion.

Total national security budget: $1.573 trillion.

Memo: Total national security budget less allocated interest: $1.363 trillion.

When this stupendous total is looked at in historic perspective, three things standout. First, the end of the cold war in 1991 and the subsequent disappearance of the heavily armed Soviet Empire into the dustbin of history left no trace on the US national security numbers. In fact, at the peak of the Cold War in 1962 when JFK faced down Khrushchev in Cuba the total national security budget was just 46% of the current level measured in constant dollars (FY 2025 $).

That’s right. The 1962 national security budget for the items above (except for net interest) stood at $640 billion just after President Eisenhower famously warned about the dangers of the military/industrial complex in his Farewell Address. Moreover, the FY 2025 budget (excluding the allocated interest element) of $1.363 trillion is now 68% larger than it was in 1990 on the eve of the Soviet collapse.

That is truly astounding. An adversary armed to the teeth with upwards of 37,000 nukes and nearly a 4 million-man conventional armed force vanishes entirely and yet the US national security budget keeps rising skyward without missing a beat.

Comprehensive National Security Budgets in FY 2025 $



1962: $640 billion.

1980:$570 billion.

1990: $811 billion.

2025: $1.363 trillion.

The second key point is that the big increase during the Cold War occurred not in the heat of confrontation during the 1950s and 1960s but during the Reagan era of the 1980s when the Soviet Union was already on its last leg economically and politically. Yet between 1980 and 1990 the constant dollar national security budget soared by +42%, from $570 billion to $811 billion.

The explanation for this is straight-forward. During the Reagan Era the neocons hijacked the Republican party and cast its historic fiscal prudence to the winds, including in the defense area. They even claimed that massive defense increases were needed because the Soviet Union was on the verge of a nuclear first strike capacity.

That latter was an abject lie as proven by the fact that less than 10% of the Reagan defense build-up went to the strategic nuclear arsenal. By contrast, the overwhelming share was allocated to conventional forces including the 600-ship Navy, massive increases in air power assets, new generations of battle tanks and armed personnel carriers, and an extensive expansion of air and sealift capacities, cruise missiles and electronics warfare capabilities. All of these latter forces had only one purpose – the conduct of wars of invasion and occupation in a world in which the US was not threatened in the slightest by an industrial power with expansive land-based and other conventional warfare capabilities.

Without ever articulating it explicitly, therefore, the real effect of the Reagan defense build-up was to supply future administrations with the military wherewithal to launch endless adventures in Regime Change. That is to say, the Forever Wars from the First Gulf War onward were enabled by the Reagan build-up and provided the military spending and weapons base for their conduct during the post-Soviet era. That is, when real defense spending should have been cut back by at least half to $400 billion (FY 2025 $) after 1990 it was actually expanded by another 70% to fund endless adventures in regime change and global intervention.

Thirdly, the Forever Wars have been a physical, medical and fiscal disaster. Currently 5 million wounded veterans receive disability compensation and 9 million receive health care benefits. The overwhelming share of these are owing to vets who served in the Vietnam War and the Forever Wars which followed.

Accordingly, what needs be described as the “deferred cost” of Empire has literally shot the moon. In constant dollars, Veterans benefits have risen from $57 billion in 1962, mainly representing WWII veterans, to $370 billion. This 6.5X rise represents the frightful human and fiscal tab for Vietnam and the Forever Wars.

Constant Dollar (FY 2025 $) Veterans Benefits:

1962: $57 billion.

1980: $72 billion.

1990: $69 billion.

2025: $370 billion.

So the question recurs. How did a peaceful Republic secure behind the great Atlantic and Pacific Ocean moats, which until 1948 eschewed permanent “entangling alliances” abroad consistent with the wisdom of Washington, Jefferson and the Founders, end up with an global Empire and massive Warfare State budget that it doesn’t need and can’t any longer afford?

The answer, we believe, lies in three strategic mistakes made on the banks of the Potomac in 1917, 1948 and 1991, respectively, that have enabled the rise of a destructive Empire and its self-fueling Warfare State fiscal monster. Of course, the latter can only be eliminated by returning to Jefferson’s admonition that America should pursue –

Peace, commerce and honest friendship with all nations, entangling alliances with none.

First and foremost, Woodrow Wilson’s intervention in the Great War was a calamitous mistake. The liberty and security of the American homeland was not remotely threatened because by that point in time the German Fleet was locked-up in its Jutland home-port by the Royal Navy and all sides to the conflict were running out of draftable men, materiale, morale and fiscal resources.

Accordingly, on the date Congress declared war in April 1917 there was not even the slightest chance of a German attack on America. Yet Wilson plunged the US into the stalemated war of the old world for the vainglorious purpose of acquiring a powerful seat at the post-war peace conference. That misguided purpose, in turn, tipped the balance on the Western Front to a victory of the Entente powers led by England and France.

The arrival of two million fresh American doughboys and massive flows of armaments and loans from Washington thus enabled a vindictive peace of the victors at Versailles. Consequently, the end to a pointless world war that would have left all the sides exhausted, bankrupt and demoralized, and their respective domestic “war parties” subject to massive repudiation at the polls – simply planted the seeds for the even more destructive and calamitous second world war which followed.

Wilson’s foolish intervention on the stalemated battlefields of the Western Front thus gave birth to Lenin and Stalin when the Russian Empire collapsed in a last futile offensive during 1918. Likewise, his machinations with the victors at Versailles and their carving up of Germany fostered the stab in the back and revanchist myths on which Hitler rose to power.

More importantly still, the alleged “lessons” of the interwar period and WWII were falsely played and replayed in the years after 1945. To wit, the Wilson-enabled and wholly aberrational rise of Hitler and Stalin did not happen because the good people of England, France and America slept through the 1920s and 1930s. These monsters of the 20th century were not resident in the DNA of nations nor are they continuously lurking among the lesser tinpots who rise from time to time to authoritarian power among the far flung nations of the world.

So there was no baseline case for Empire as a necessity of America’s homeland security. The permanent Washington based-Empire of bases, alliances, collective security and relentless CIA meddling in the internal affairs of foreign countries that arose after 1945 was therefore the second unforced error – one that flowed from Wilson’s first.

For a brief moment after WWII ended, in fact, massive US demobilization did occur and the ground was laid for a return to the pre-1914 policy of no entangling alliances. That is to say, there was a shot to encapsulate Wilson’s error to a brief interval encompassing the wars of 1917 to 1945.

To that end, the massive post-war reduction in the military establishment and budgets tell you all you need to know. The US armed services manpower peak of 12 million active duty personnel in 1945 had been reduced to just 1.47 million by 1948.

In terms of dollars, defense spending peaked at $83 billion in 1945 but had plunged to just $9 billion by 1948. Moreover, when translated into FY 2025 constant dollars, the magnitude of the demobilization becomes crystal clear: Constant dollar spending dropped form $1.7 trillion in 1945 to just $125 billion in today’s purchasing power by 1948.

So the accidental Warfare State fostered by Woodrow Wilson’s foolishness was truly being dismantled and the rudiments of wartime Empire were being brought home. There had been, in fact, no provisions in Washington’s wartime policy for permanent bases abroad or alliances among the victorious nations.

That should have been the end of the matter in 1945, and, in fact, the world was almost there. After the victory parades, demobilization and normalization of civilian life proceeded apace all around the world.

Alas, Washington’s incipient War Party of military contractors and globe-trotting operatives and officialdom gestated in the heat of World War II and fattened on $1.7 trillion of war spending was not about to go quietly into the good night. Instead, the Cold War was midwifed on the banks of the Potomac when President Truman fell under the spell of war-hawks like Secretary James Byrnes, Dean Acheson, James Forrestal and the Dulles brothers, who were loath to go back to their mundane lives as civilian bankers, politicians or peacetime diplomats.

We will amplify that baleful development in Part 2, but suffice it here to highlight the crucial turning point. As the now open archives of the Soviet Union make clear, in the post-war period world communism was not really on the march and the nations of the world were not implicated in falling dominoes or gestating incipient Hitler’s. But the new proponents of Empire insisted they were just the same, and that the national security required the far-flung empire that still needlessly burdens the nation today.

Yet there was always an alternative. That is, a return to the policy of no entangling alliances and a homeland security strategy of Fortress America. The great Senator Robert Taft of Ohio advocated this alternative brilliantly in his losing campaigns during the 1940s and 1950s to sustain a Republic, not an Empire on the North American continent.