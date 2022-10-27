Stop the Insanity: Support Antiwar.com

Antiwar.com is hands-down the best outlet in the English-speaking world right now at keeping track of the day-to-day happenings of militarism and imperialism in real time. Over the last couple of years or so I’ve begun citing it in my own writings probably more than any other platform. The reason is that it compiles such accurate, current records of the raw information about the US war machine and its proxies and explains it all in clear language that anyone can understand.

If you want to cultivate a clear and up-to-date understanding of what the U.S. government is up to all around the globe, Antiwar.com is the perfect resource to read, to share, and to support. Such a valuable resource for the mind is growing more precious by the day as the possibility of direct military confrontation between nuclear-armed nations looms larger and larger on the horizon, and while all the most influential western platforms are doing their very best to convince everyone that this madness is appropriate and normal.

If ever there was a time when critics of militarism, warmongering and brinkmanship were desperately needed, this is it. The drums of war are beating ever louder as the US-centralized empire ramps up aggressions against virtually every government on earth that refuses to bow down to its dictates. Most notably are the rapidly-accelerating escalations against both Russia and China simultaneously. But the western political/media class is only fanning the flames of this horrifying game of global-scale chicken, while voices calling for de-escalation and détente are becoming increasingly marginalized, censored, and shouted down.

It can get a bit lonely watching humanity throw itself toward disaster while slapping away any hand that reaches to steer it in a sensible direction. As Terence McKenna said, the cost of sanity in this society is a certain level of alienation. In times of great madness such as these, I’ve been very grateful and comforted to have the people at Antiwar.com in our corner to help us hold down the ground of sanity.

That act of holding down the ground of sanity is just the sort of thing that might save us. If humanity has a fighting chance at overcoming the self-inflicted existential hurdles it has thrown in its own path, it’s that enough awareness of our leaders’ insanity spreads so that we collectively begin awakening from our propaganda-induced coma and opening our eyes. One of the very few things I’ve become sure of in this life is that every positive change in human behavior of any scale is always preceded by an expansion of consciousness. And making the world more conscious is just the endeavor that’s being undertaken day in and day out by the dedicated individuals at Antiwar.com.

So please do help the Antiwar.com staff continue their effort to spread awareness of the madness of war, militarism and empire. If you are interested in helping to bring peace and sanity to this world, you can’t get more bang for your buck.

Caitlin Johnstone writes from Australia. Visit her website and her Substack site.