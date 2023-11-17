Nikki Strangelove: ‘How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.’

The movie Dr. Strangelove, a Cold War comedy satire, warns about the potential of a thermonuclear war. The film is still pertinent today with the renewed Cold War and political hacks lacking geopolitical understanding and strategic thinking.

One of the most reckless presidential candidates who lacks geopolitical awareness is Nikki Haley. A career politician, Halley is the 4th Estate’s (AKA MSM) pick for the Republican presidential candidate. She checks all the neocon boxes. The Wall Street Journal, in a fawning editorial, stated Haley stood out on her foreign policy in the third Republican presidential debate. Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies agree. Haley’s obsession with the Middle East affairs causes her to overlook the elephant herd in the room: exploding trillion-dollar deficits, crushing high inflation, fentanyl drug epidemic, urban violence, homeliness, and millions of potentially violent military-aged males poring over Biden’s open border – America First’s top concerns.

Her full-throated campaign rhetoric is about US military intervention abroad is necessary for humanitarian causes. There isn’t a corner of the world that she doesn’t want to get involved. She recently stated, “A strong America doesn’t start wars,” and “A strong America prevents wars.” Timeout for a reality check. The American invasions of both Iraq and Afghanistan under pretenses were colossal military failures, depleting the treasury of over $2 trillion and millions of civilians displaced or killed. How antihumanitarian of us. The intervention also destroyed Libya, flooding Europe with young Sub-Saharan males that will destabilize Europe.

Haley’s jingoistic policy of supporting Ukraine is in US national interest, she said in Orwellian speak: “This is a war about freedom, and it’s one we have to win.” Never mind, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s kleptocracy has destroyed freedom by shutting down opposing parties, suspending national elections, banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and silencing opposition journalists.

Haley called Israel the “frontline of defense for America.” She stoked the Hamas conflict by calling on Netanyahu to “finish them.” Followed up with, “It is not that Israel needs America. America needs Israel.” Nikki Haley is an Israel First candidate and should be running for Prime Minister of Israel in 2024 instead. The reality is if America doesn’t come first, there is no Israel.

Haley continues, “We need to be very clear-eyed to know there would be no Hamas without Iran.” Ron Paul, in a congressional address, said Hamas was an Israel creation to counter The Palestinian Authority to weaken it, which resulted in Hamas being voted into power. Haley’s lack of intellectual insight is political myopia.

Haley threatens Iran, “We need to go and take out their infrastructure that they are using to make those strikes with so they can never do it again.” Warmongering can only escalate the crisis and produce a Middle East regional war. God forbid a thermonuclear war. If that wasn’t enough, “Communist China is an enemy,” Haley said in June. “It is the most dangerous foreign threat we’ve faced since the Second World War.” Haley should heed Congressman Ron Paul’s powerful “What if” speech about war is a racket serving special interests and has nothing to do with freedom.

Bob Bishop is a forensic investigator and a retired CPA. Reprinted with permission from the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

