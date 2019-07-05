Justin Raimondo, RIP (1951-2019)

On Thursday, June 27, Justin Raimondo passed away after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 67. Justin was a lifelong fighter for peace and liberty. In 1995, he co-founded Antiwar.com with Eric Garris. He served as Antiwar.com’s editorial director and top columnist, writing over 3,000 articles for the website. He can never be replaced and will be missed by countless numbers of fans and followers. Read his Antiwar.com obituary here.
Want to Attend Justin Raimondo’s Memorial? It will be held on a Saturday in the latter part of August in San Francisco. We need to estimate attendance. If you want to attend or may want to, please let us know: justin-memorial@antiwar.com
San Francisco Chronicle (Catherine Ho): Justin Raimondo, Longtime Antiwar Activist and Writer
CounterPunch (Nicky Reid): Godspeed Justin Raimondo, You Brilliant Son of a Bitch
The American Conservative (Kelley Vlahos): How Justin Raimondo Made Me a Braver Writer
The American Conservative (W. James Antel III): Remembering Justin Raimondo
National Review (Michael Brendan Dougherty): Justin Raimondo, RIP
Chronicles Magazine (Edward Welsch): In Memoriam: Justin Raimondo, 1951-2019
Liberty Conservative News (Jose Nino) Renowned Anti-War Writer Justin Raimondo Passes Away at 67
Serbianna.com (Carl K. Savich) Requiem: Justin Raimondo, 1951-2019
Scott Horton Show: The Legacy of Justin Raimondo and Antiwar.com
Scott Horton on the Legacy of Justin Raimondo and Antiwar.com (audio)
Tom Woods interviews Scott Horton podcast: A Foe of the Empire: Antiwar.com’s Justin Raimondo, 1951-2019
