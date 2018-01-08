Mortar Barrage on Tuz Khormato; 26 Killed in Iraq

The United States has struck a deal with the United Nations to deliver more aid to ethnic and religious minority groups in Iraq.

At least 26 people were killed, and 15 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, a mass grave containing the bodies of 20 women was excavated.

A mortar attack on Tuz Khormato left 12 wounded, including children. Turkman M.P. Jasim Mohammed Jaafar blamed the attack on Kurdish rebels.

A bomb at a Baghdad market wounded three people.

Four militants were killed during an operation in Maytah.

In Hawi al-Adhaim, the bodies of two militants were discovered.

An unreported number of militants were executed for refusing to carry out suicide attacks in Salah ad Din province.

