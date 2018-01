Turkmen Party Official Among 42 Killed in Iraq

The Tamarchin and Parviz Khan border crossings between Iran and Kurdistan were reopened. At Baghdad’s request, the crossings were closed after the September independence referendum was held.

A former ISIS/Daesh executioner, known as White Beard, was captured in Mosul, after residents reported him. Abu Omer was seen in several militant videos.

At least 42 people were killed, and six more were wounded in recent violence:

In Kirkuk, gunmen shot dead an official from the Turkmen Front party, Ala al-Din al-Salhi.

Gunmen killed three lawyers on a road near Hammam al-Alil. The trio was said to be working on terrorism-related cases.

A blast in Shatt al-Taji left three wounded.

In Tarmiya, a bomb wounded two army personnel.

A bomb wounded a police conscript in Albu Thalab.

Eighteen militants were killed during a failed attack at Tal Safuk. Five others were also killed.

Another 15 militants were killed at a separate location along the border with Syria.

Read more by Margaret Griffis