Clashes Reported in Kirkuk; 31 Killed Across Iraq

The man behind Mosul Eye, the widely read blog that chronicled Islamic State crimes from inside the captured city, has revealed himself to be Omar Muhammad and described how he was able to remain alive while completing this feat.

At least 31 people were killed, and two were wounded:

In Kirkuk, clashes between militiamen and unknown gunmen were reported.

Gunmen killed a shopkeeper and wounded two others in Husseiniya.

Airstrikes on Wadi Horan left 17 militants dead last Saturday.

Over a dozen militants were killed in airstrikes in Anbar province and Taji. However, some of the dead in Taji may have been civilians.

Security forces killed a militant in Khuzeifi.

