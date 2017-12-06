Kurdish Refugee Camp Bombed; 18 Killed in Iraq

The Pentagon announced today that there are currently 5,200 U.S. servicemembers in Iraq. Meanwhile, 100 Scottish troops have been deployed to train Peshmerga forces in Kurdistan.

At least 18 people were killed, and 16 were wounded:

A car bomb at a Kurdish refugee camp in Makhmour killed three and wounded seven. The attack may have been targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). The Kurds are reported to be Turkish.

In Kirkuk, a police major was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Gunmen killed a policeman in Albu Eissa.

A bomb in Taji wounded two people.

A bodyguard was slightly injured when a grenade was launched at his home in Hilla. The man guards House Speaker Salim al-Jabouri.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded five people. A policeman was wounded in a shooting.

Militiamen killed six militants in Baaj.

In Mosul, the bodies of six militants were found buried.

A militant leader was killed in Hamrin.

Read more by Margaret Griffis