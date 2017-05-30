Bloodshed in Baghdad; 84 Killed in Iraq

Several mass graves were discovered in Yazidi territory recently taken from Islamic State militants.

At least 84 were killed and 138 were wounded:

In Baghdad, a bombing left 14 dead near a Karkh pension office and wounded another 44 people. A series of bombings killed seven and wounded 19 more. Also, the casualty figures from a bombing near ice cream shop last night were raised today by three dead and 45 wounded to a total of 16 dead and 75 wounded; an Australian girl on vacation was among the victims.

A suicide bomber in Hit killed 12 people, including seven security personnel, and wounded 24 others.

Four militiamen were killed and two more were wounded in a shooting in Qara Tapa.

An explosion in Muqdadiya killed three and wounded four.

At various locations west of Mosul, 38 militants were killed.

In Dibs, two militants were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis