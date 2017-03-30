United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres traveled to Iraq, including a side trip to Iraqi Kurdistan, where he called on leaders to plan for reconciliation between Iraq’s religious and ethnic groups after the capture of Mosul. He also stressed the need to protect civilians from the fighting or use by the Islamic State militants as human shields.

At least 79 were killed and 15 were wounded in the latest violence:

In Mosul, 23 people were executed for failing to evacuate their homes when ordered. Militants executed five civilians and dumped their bodies. Shelling killed seven people and wounded one woman. Seven people were killed and four were wounded by a roadside bomb. A Katyusha rocket killed a sports trainer and his wife.

Clashes in Jamsa left 14 dead.

Airstrikes in Kirkuk province killed seven militants and wounded 10 more.

Six militants were killed in multiple airstrikes around Anah. Five more were killed on March 25, including a propaganda official.

Militiamen killed three militants in Glam al-Dor.

Read more by Margaret Griffis