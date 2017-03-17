Troops Advancing in Mosul; 63 Killed in Iraq
According to Federal police commander Lieutenant General Raed Shakir Jawdat, Iraqi forces have advanced within Mosul’s Old City, seizing al-Basha Mosque and the Bab al-Saray market, as well as capturing Nineveh Ahli Hospital.
At least 63 were killed and seven were wounded:
In Mosul, eight civilians were killed and four were wounded, mostly women and children, when a pair a car bombs exploded in Yarmouk. A suicide bomber driving a bulldozer killed 10 soldiers and wounded several more on Wednesday. Eighteen militants were killed.
Nine civilians were executed for trying to escape Riyadh.
A bomb in Baghdad killed one person and wounded two more at a Suwaib market.
In Bashir, a bomb wounded a shepherd.
Nine militants were killed in an airstrike near Badush.
Militiamen securing Jalam Samarra killed seven militants and wounded 16 more.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Over 150,000 People Have Fled Mosul; 85 Killed in Iraq – March 16th, 2017
- Iraqi Forces Claim Mosul Bridge; 82 Killed Across Iraq – March 15th, 2017
- 90 Killed in Iraq, Including ISIS Commander in Mosul – March 14th, 2017
- HRW Concerned over Detainees; 130 Killed in Iraq – March 13th, 2017
- Troops Move Further into Mosul; 74 Killed in Iraq – March 12th, 2017