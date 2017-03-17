Troops Advancing in Mosul; 63 Killed in Iraq

According to Federal police commander Lieutenant General Raed Shakir Jawdat, Iraqi forces have advanced within Mosul’s Old City, seizing al-Basha Mosque and the Bab al-Saray market, as well as capturing Nineveh Ahli Hospital.

At least 63 were killed and seven were wounded:

In Mosul, eight civilians were killed and four were wounded, mostly women and children, when a pair a car bombs exploded in Yarmouk. A suicide bomber driving a bulldozer killed 10 soldiers and wounded several more on Wednesday. Eighteen militants were killed.

Nine civilians were executed for trying to escape Riyadh.

A bomb in Baghdad killed one person and wounded two more at a Suwaib market.

In Bashir, a bomb wounded a shepherd.

Nine militants were killed in an airstrike near Badush.

Militiamen securing Jalam Samarra killed seven militants and wounded 16 more.

