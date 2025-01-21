Iraq Weekly Roundup: 12 Killed

At least 12 people were killed, and five more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Tarmiyah, an accident at an old munitions dump killed army four officers and wounded five more during an anti-ISIS operation. An unknown number of militants were reported killed as well.

Turkish strikes against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) killed six militants. An earlier airstrike left a P.K.K. leader dead.

The body of a militant was discovered in a Al-Waqf basin orchard.

Also, an old I.E.D. killed two donkeys.