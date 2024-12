At least 20 people were killed in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party targets in Gara and Hakurk left nine guerrillas dead. Five more guerrillas were killed near Metina.

A civilian was killed in a Turkish airstrike in Hanur.

Two policemen and two ISIS members were killed during clashes in Ameriya. The two ISIS members were found hiding in a home during an operation.

During an operation in the Hamrin Mountains, security forces killed an ISIS leader.