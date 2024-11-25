Iraq Weekly Roundup: 23 Killed

At least 23 people were killed in recent violence:

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) killed 10 guerrillas in Gara and Hakurk and Metina.

In a separate clash, Turkish forces killed three more guerrillas in Gara.

Four other P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in Turkish strikes on the Qandil Mountains.

Turkish authorities reported the death of a P.K.K. leader during an Turkish intelligence operation in Gara.

An Iraqi airstrike on the Zaghaitoun Valley left five militants dead. This is the second operation in the area in recent days.