Iraq Weekly Roundup: 23 Killed

At least 23 people were killed in recent violence:
Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) killed 10 guerrillas in Gara and Hakurk and Metina.
In a separate clash, Turkish forces killed three more guerrillas in Gara.
Four other P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in Turkish strikes on the Qandil Mountains.
Turkish authorities reported the death of a P.K.K. leader during an Turkish intelligence operation in Gara.
An Iraqi airstrike on the Zaghaitoun Valley left five militants dead. This is the second operation in the area in recent days.