Iraq Weekly Roundup: 23 Killed

At least 23 people were killed in recent violence:

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) killed 10 guerrillas in Gara and Hakurk and Metina.

In a separate clash, Turkish forces killed three more guerrillas in Gara.

Four other P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in Turkish strikes on the Qandil Mountains.

Turkish authorities reported the death of a P.K.K. leader during an Turkish intelligence operation in Gara.

An Iraqi airstrike on the Zaghaitoun Valley left five militants dead. This is the second operation in the area in recent days.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.