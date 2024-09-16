Iraq Weekly Roundup: 27 Killed

At least 27 people were killed and 14 were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 19 guerrillas dead in Gara, Hakurk, and Qandil.

A Turkish drone targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas killed a woman and wounded two more people at a refugee camp in Makhmour. It is unclear if the victims were civilians.

A Turkish drone targeting a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) meeting in Makhmour killed one guerrilla and wounded two more.

In Kirkuk,two ISIS gunmen were killed when security forces stopped them on their tuk-tuk. Two policemen were injured when an ISIS militant blew himself up.

One gunman was killed, and another was wounded during an Iraqi security operation in Kirkuk.

An attack killed two Iraqi soldiers and wounded two more in Dibis

A bombing in Qayara wounded four militia personnel.

In Tuz Khormato, an I.E.D. wounded a Peshmerga servicemember.

No casualties were reported after rockets fell near Camp Victory Base in Baghdad, where US soldiers are stationed.