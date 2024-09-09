Iraq Weekly Roundup: 45 Killed

At least 45 people were killed and 25 were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, Iraqi police injured 25 protesters who were demanding help obtaining jobs in the healthcare sector. The demonstrators were recent healthcare graduates. Many were also detained. Separately, hundreds of education workers demonstrated, calling for their current jobs to be made permanent. The Hashd al-Shaabi militias also protested against the government; the Ministry of Finance, apparently, has not or cannot pay the salaries of more than 240,000 militiamen.

A Turkish soldier was killed in a clash with Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Gara.

At least 27 P.K.K. were killed in various strikes early last week.

In Avashin, Turkish strikes killed five P.K.K. guerrillas.

A Turkish operation against the P.K.K. in Penjwen left a senior P.K.K. official dead.

Six civilians were killed in two separate Turkish drone attacks in Sulaymania province.

An airstrike killed three militants in the Hamrin Mountains. One of them was a former intelligence officer.

Two senior intelligence officers were killed in a roadside bombing in Kirkuk.