Iraq Weekly Roundup: 41 Killed

At least 41 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

One teenager was killed during Arbaeen observances in Karbala. Iraqi security forces fired shots in the air, as four PMF militia vehicles attempted to pass through an Iraqi army roadblock on a street designated for pedestrian pilgrims only. Over 21 million people traveled to Karbala for Arbaeen observances this year. In years past, this holiday was the focus of many terrorist attacks. Fortunately, it was very peaceful this year.

A Turkish drone targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas instead killed two female journalists in Sulaymaniyah province.

Eleven P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in Turkish operations in the Asos region.

Sixteen more P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in earlier strikes across northern Iraq.

Earlier last week, strikes left seven P.K.K. dead.

Turkey announced the death of a female P.K.K. leader during an operation.

An Iraqi airstrike on the Hamrin Hills killed three militants.

The explosion of a war projectile left two militiamen with injuries in Imam Weis.