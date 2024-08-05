Iraq Weekly Roundup: Two US Guardsmen Among Seven Dead

At least Five people were killed and eight were wounded in recent violence. Two U.S. servicemembers also died. And, a mass grave containing 24 bodies was discovered:

Two Georgia National Guardsmen were killed in separate, non-combat incidents in Baghdad. Few details have been released as officials are still investigating the deaths.

A rocket attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase left five U.S. troops with injuries.

A mass grave containing the remains of 24 victims was discovered in Mosul. Authorities believe they were killed several years ago by ISIS militants during the occupation.

A roadside bomb near Khalis wounded three people.

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party targets in northern Iraq killed four guerrillas.

Gunmen shot and killed a civilian in Baghdad.