Iraq Weekly Roundup: Eight Killed; 63 Reported Executions

At least eight people were killed, and three more were wounded in the latest attacks. Another 63 people were reported executed:

Independent human rights observatory, Afad, said the group had uncovered 63 executions that the Iraqi government had not publicly disclosed. Last month, the government reported 11 executions, but it has not, so far, admitted to any others. Afad uncovered these secret executions by speaking to detainees in the Nasariya prison where the executions took place, and to the family members of those condemned. For years, rights groups have been concerned that the Iraqi government conducts improper trials and have demanded more transparency.

Turkish operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Hakurk left eight P.K.K dead.

Three people were wounded when a bomb blew up in a Tuz Khormao. A child was among the wounded.