Iraq Weekly Roundup: Four Killed

At least four people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence:
Clashes between Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left two guerrillas dead.
An explosive device placed on a vehicle wounded an officer and two soldiers in Wadi al-Tharthar.
A mine wounded two soldiers in Rashid.
In Kanaan, gunmen shot dead a young man.
Gunmen killed the son of the Suleiman Bek police chief after luring him out of his home. He was a police officer.
Also, four mass graves were found in Anbar province.