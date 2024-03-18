Iraq Weekly Roundup: Four Killed

At least four people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence:

Clashes between Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left two guerrillas dead.

An explosive device placed on a vehicle wounded an officer and two soldiers in Wadi al-Tharthar.

A mine wounded two soldiers in Rashid.

In Kanaan, gunmen shot dead a young man.

Gunmen killed the son of the Suleiman Bek police chief after luring him out of his home. He was a police officer.

Also, four mass graves were found in Anbar province.