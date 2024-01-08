Iraq Weekly Roundup: 23 Killed

At least 23 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded in the latest violence:

U.S. forces launched an airstrike that killed three militiamen, including a commander in Baghdad. Six others were wounded.

A roadside bomb wounded four soldiers in Tarmiya.

Gunmen wounded a civilian in Kasiba.

Seven militants were killed during airstrikes in al-Shai Valley.

Six militants were killed during a security operation in the Abu Saida area.

Four militants were killed during a strike in al-Waqf Basin.

A Turkish operation against the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in Sulaymaniyaleft one P.K.K. leader dead. Another leader was killed earlier in the week. A third leader was also killed.