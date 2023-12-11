Iraq Weekly Roundup: 17 Killed

At least 17 people were killed, and six more were wounded in recent violence:

A Turkish airstrike against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets killed eight guerillas.

An earlier strike killed three more guerrillas.

Another airstrike left two P.K.K. dead.

Two more P.K.K. were killed in another Turkish strike.

A Turkish airstrike also killed a Peshmerga fighter and wounded a shepherd near their homes in Bamarne.

In Baghdad gunmen killed a cleric, who was a founder of the al-Da’i Party. Two companions were wounded.

Clashes with militants near Daquq left one soldier and two militiamen injured.