Iraq Weekly Roundup: Six Killed

At least six people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence. The US military updated its October figures:

The U.S. military released updated figures regarding U.S. soldiers injured in October attacks. Previously, only four soldiers had been reported injured at al-Tanf base in western Iraq. In the latest release, at least 16 more soldiers were wounded there. One U.S. soldier was also wounded in Erbil.

Turkish strikes againt Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets killed two P.K.K. guerrillas and wounded two more in Ranya. Two laborers were wounded in what may be a separate incident.

Three P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in strikes in the Qandil Mountains.

A Sunni fighter was killed during an attack in Anbar province. He was a member of the Tribal Mobilization Units that had fought against ISIS.